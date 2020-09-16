The World Trade Organisation has ruled that some US trade war tariffs are illegal, but the case is likely to become tied up in procedural limbo as the US has blocked the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s Appellate Body. Photo: AFPThe World Trade Organisation has ruled that some US trade war tariffs are illegal, but the case is likely to become tied up in procedural limbo as the US has blocked the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s Appellate Body. Photo: AFP
The World Trade Organisation has ruled that some US trade war tariffs are illegal, but the case is likely to become tied up in procedural limbo as the US has blocked the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s Appellate Body. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s WTO win over US offers no concrete reward but Beijing gets moral high ground, experts say

  • Chinese officials ‘certainly happy’ with World Trade Organisation ruling that some of Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs are illegal
  • However, a frosty political climate and dysfunction at the Geneva body suggest the spoils of victory will be moral rather than concrete

Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Finbarr BerminghamCissy Zhou
Finbarr Bermingham and Cissy Zhou

Updated: 5:59pm, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Trade Organisation has ruled that some US trade war tariffs are illegal, but the case is likely to become tied up in procedural limbo as the US has blocked the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s Appellate Body. Photo: AFPThe World Trade Organisation has ruled that some US trade war tariffs are illegal, but the case is likely to become tied up in procedural limbo as the US has blocked the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s Appellate Body. Photo: AFP
The World Trade Organisation has ruled that some US trade war tariffs are illegal, but the case is likely to become tied up in procedural limbo as the US has blocked the appointment of new judges to the WTO’s Appellate Body. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE