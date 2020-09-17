China is looking to make home-grown strides in innovative technology, such as the development of advanced aircraft tyres and computer chips, to reduce its reliance on the United States. Photo: EPAChina is looking to make home-grown strides in innovative technology, such as the development of advanced aircraft tyres and computer chips, to reduce its reliance on the United States. Photo: EPA
China is looking to make home-grown strides in innovative technology, such as the development of advanced aircraft tyres and computer chips, to reduce its reliance on the United States. Photo: EPA
Economy /  China Economy

US technology embargo list gives China a blueprint for home-grown innovation over the next decade, top science official says

  • Beijing’s upcoming five-year plan for the nation will detail technology ambitions, outlining areas and products that it must take into its own hands
  • President of top science institution says China must ‘concentrate all of our resources’ to avoid falling behind in technological advancements

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is looking to make home-grown strides in innovative technology, such as the development of advanced aircraft tyres and computer chips, to reduce its reliance on the United States. Photo: EPAChina is looking to make home-grown strides in innovative technology, such as the development of advanced aircraft tyres and computer chips, to reduce its reliance on the United States. Photo: EPA
China is looking to make home-grown strides in innovative technology, such as the development of advanced aircraft tyres and computer chips, to reduce its reliance on the United States. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE