US Customs and Border Protection on Monday announced five Withhold Release Orders (WRO) banning imports from specific producers of cotton, textiles, apparel, hair products and computer parts in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
US ban on China’s Xinjiang cotton ‘would wreak havoc’, leading apparel group says
- The US on Monday announced five orders banning imports from specific producers of cotton, textiles, apparel, hair products and computer parts
- Stephen Lamar, president of the American Apparel and Footwear Association, said his industry is working hard to root out products made with forced labour
