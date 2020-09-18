Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November 2018. Photo: Twitter
China coronavirus criticism and Britain’s Huawei 5G ban should not affect WTO bid, says Liam Fox
- Liam Fox said previous comments on China’s ‘repression and denial’ of coronavirus information is also irrelevant to his bid to woo Beijing
- Britain’s candidate to become the next World Trade Organisation (WTO) director general has survived the first cull, but urged realism over the US-China trade war
