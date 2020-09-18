Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November 2018. Photo: TwitterSecretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November 2018. Photo: Twitter
Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November 2018. Photo: Twitter
Economy /  China Economy

China coronavirus criticism and Britain’s Huawei 5G ban should not affect WTO bid, says Liam Fox

  • Liam Fox said previous comments on China’s ‘repression and denial’ of coronavirus information is also irrelevant to his bid to woo Beijing
  • Britain’s candidate to become the next World Trade Organisation (WTO) director general has survived the first cull, but urged realism over the US-China trade war

Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 2:04pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November 2018. Photo: TwitterSecretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November 2018. Photo: Twitter
Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox (left) met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November 2018. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE