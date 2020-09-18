Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is featured in Ray Dalio’s upcoming book, The Changing World Order, with the author saying the two have become friends over the years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ray Dalio book reveals top negotiator Liu He feared ‘tit-for-tat escalations’ before US-China trade war began
- The prominent hedge fund manager’s upcoming book about the rise and fall of empires touches on China’s deteriorating relationship with the United States
- ‘While Americans fight for what they want in the present, most Chinese strategise how to get what they want in the future,’ Dalio writes
Topic | China economy
