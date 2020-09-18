The US is due to conclude its preliminary investigation next week into whether the yuan is being undervalued to give Chinese exporters an advantage. Photo: BloombergThe US is due to conclude its preliminary investigation next week into whether the yuan is being undervalued to give Chinese exporters an advantage. Photo: Bloomberg
US ruling on China’s alleged yuan undervaluation could stoke further rift in relations

  • US Department of Commerce due to release findings next week on whether Chinese yuan is undervalued and so constitutes an economic subsidy
  • The ruling could set an important precedent, paving the way for the yuan exchange rate to be used to determine possible trade penalties

Karen Yeung
Updated: 7:10pm, 18 Sep, 2020

