China’s middle-class dream of a second home in Malaysia dashed by coronavirus and geopolitical tensions

  • Many Chinese people have left Malaysia, opting to sell their homes remotely rather than wait to see when and if they will be allowed to return
  • Individual Chinese investors are often unprepared – both financially and psychologically – for the risks of overseas investment, expert says

He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 1:05pm, 20 Sep, 2020

Potential investors look at a model of Country Garden’s massive Forest City development plan in the state of Johor, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: EPA-EFEPotential investors look at a model of Country Garden’s massive Forest City development plan in the state of Johor, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
