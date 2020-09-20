Potential investors look at a model of Country Garden’s massive Forest City development plan in the state of Johor, Malaysia, in 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s middle-class dream of a second home in Malaysia dashed by coronavirus and geopolitical tensions
- Many Chinese people have left Malaysia, opting to sell their homes remotely rather than wait to see when and if they will be allowed to return
- Individual Chinese investors are often unprepared – both financially and psychologically – for the risks of overseas investment, expert says
Topic | Malaysia
