Recent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years. Photo: Reuters
China keeps benchmark loan rate steady for fifth straight month, but could increase early next year
- The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
- The rate decision came after the People’s Bank of China kept the borrowing cost on medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans also unchanged for the fifth straight month
