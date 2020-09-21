Recent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years. Photo: ReutersRecent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years. Photo: Reuters
Recent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China keeps benchmark loan rate steady for fifth straight month, but could increase early next year

  • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
  • The rate decision came after the People’s Bank of China kept the borrowing cost on medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans also unchanged for the fifth straight month

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:04am, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Recent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years. Photo: ReutersRecent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years. Photo: Reuters
Recent economic data showed that the world’s second-largest economy has steadily recovered from a virus-induced slump, but analysts say policymakers face a tough job sustaining stable expansion over the next few years. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE