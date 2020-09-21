As a state-level development zone established in 1992 in the northwest of Hainan, the Yangpu Economic Development Zone is expected to develop into a growth point of Hainan's high-quality development and a pilot zone of Hainan free trade port. Photo: Xinhua
China announces plans for three new pilot free trade zones in Beijing, Hunan and Anhui
- Three new pilot free trade zones in the capital city of Beijing, the southern province of Hunan and the eastern province of Anhui were announced on Monday
- China has set up the zones in many provinces in recent years in efforts to attract foreign investment, stimulate trade and boost regional development
As a state-level development zone established in 1992 in the northwest of Hainan, the Yangpu Economic Development Zone is expected to develop into a growth point of Hainan's high-quality development and a pilot zone of Hainan free trade port. Photo: Xinhua