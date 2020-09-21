Returning students must also contend with around 8.74 million new graduates from domestic institutions, the largest number ever.
China’s overseas graduates return in record numbers into already crowded domestic job market
- The number of overseas-trained talent known as ‘haigui’, or sea turtles, have been returning to work in China in increasing numbers over the last few years
- This year, around 65 per cent studied in the US, Britain or Australia, with 60 per cent holding at least a master’s degree, but are being forced to return to China
