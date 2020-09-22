Semiconductors have emerged as a new battleground between China and the US. Illustration: Dennis Yip
US-China tech war: battle over semiconductors, Taiwan stokes trade feud
- Semiconductors are the cornerstone technology of the information age and key to the US-China tech war, as well as both nations’ relationship with Taiwan
- China trails the US, South Korea and Taiwan in the production of chips but is rolling out a suite of measures to bolster research and financing for the sector
Topic | US-China relations
Semiconductors have emerged as a new battleground between China and the US. Illustration: Dennis Yip