Possible candidates reported to be subject to the list included US courier service FedEx, which was heavily criticised for diverting packages sent to Huawei to the US, and British bank HSBC, which was criticised for allegedly aiding in the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Unreliable Entity List gives Beijing ‘leeway’ to take punitive actions against foreign firms
- China’s Ministry of Commerce announced details of its long-awaited blacklist over the weekend, but did not provide a list of names or a timetable for its release
- Reports have suggested US firms like Qualcomm, Cisco, Apple and Boeing will be included, along with FedEx and HSBC in response to the treatment of Huawei
