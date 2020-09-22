In his book, economist Raymond Yeung proposes that China and the United States work together to create a new global cryptocurrency. Photo: ShutterstockIn his book, economist Raymond Yeung proposes that China and the United States work together to create a new global cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
In his book, economist Raymond Yeung proposes that China and the United States work together to create a new global cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

Review |
China’s Trump Card: Cryptocurrency and Its Game-Changing Role in Sino-US Trade

  • Economist Raymond Yeung’s book offers a ‘provocative’ idea to fix the widening trade imbalance
  • Creating a globally used digital currency would weaken the US dollar, making the suggestion nearly impossible to implement in the real world

Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:45pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In his book, economist Raymond Yeung proposes that China and the United States work together to create a new global cryptocurrency. Photo: ShutterstockIn his book, economist Raymond Yeung proposes that China and the United States work together to create a new global cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
In his book, economist Raymond Yeung proposes that China and the United States work together to create a new global cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE