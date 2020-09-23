US dollar bond defaults by Chinese firms have jumped threefold to US$12 billion so far this year from US$4 billion for all of last year, according to data from French financial firm Natixis. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s US dollar debt defaults climb as coronavirus, US tensions hit firms’ bottom lines
- US dollar bond defaults by Chinese firms have jumped threefold to US$12 billion so far this year from US$4 billion for all of 2019
- Market confidence has been shaken, triggering a shortage of dollar liquidity that is limiting some firms’ ability to pay down debt
Topic | China economy
