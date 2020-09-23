China agreed to import a record US$36.5 billion in US farm goods in the phase one trade deal signed in January, with pork expected to be key to reaching the mark. Photo: Reuters
US pork exports to China surge beyond pre-trade war levels
- Brazil’s JBS SA and China’s WH Group, owner of Smithfield Foods, have both witnessed significant increases in shipments this year, according to Panjiva
- China agreed to import a record US$36.5 billion in US farm goods in the phase one trade deal signed in January, with pork expected to be key to reaching the mark
