China agreed to import a record US$36.5 billion in US farm goods in the phase one trade deal signed in January, with pork expected to be key to reaching the mark. Photo: ReutersChina agreed to import a record US$36.5 billion in US farm goods in the phase one trade deal signed in January, with pork expected to be key to reaching the mark. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

US pork exports to China surge beyond pre-trade war levels

  • Brazil’s JBS SA and China’s WH Group, owner of Smithfield Foods, have both witnessed significant increases in shipments this year, according to Panjiva
  • China agreed to import a record US$36.5 billion in US farm goods in the phase one trade deal signed in January, with pork expected to be key to reaching the mark

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Updated: 10:42am, 23 Sep, 2020

