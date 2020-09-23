Farmer Bai (left) points across his flattened cornfield in Heilongjiang province, which was hit by heavy storms in recent weeks. Bai says some fields in the important corn-growing region may not yield any harvest this year. Photo: Orange WangFarmer Bai (left) points across his flattened cornfield in Heilongjiang province, which was hit by heavy storms in recent weeks. Bai says some fields in the important corn-growing region may not yield any harvest this year. Photo: Orange Wang
Farmer Bai (left) points across his flattened cornfield in Heilongjiang province, which was hit by heavy storms in recent weeks. Bai says some fields in the important corn-growing region may not yield any harvest this year. Photo: Orange Wang
China’s northeastern corn belt left flattened by typhoons, fuelling food-security concerns ahead of autumn harvest

  • Inland typhoon damage and flooding look to cause a big drop in corn harvest in China’s northeast, according to a Post field trip spanning hundreds of miles
  • Reduced corn output could lead to price inflation in other grains such as wheat and might threaten China’s overall grain supply sufficiency as state reserves dwindle

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Sep, 2020

