Farmer Bai (left) points across his flattened cornfield in Heilongjiang province, which was hit by heavy storms in recent weeks. Bai says some fields in the important corn-growing region may not yield any harvest this year. Photo: Orange Wang
China’s northeastern corn belt left flattened by typhoons, fuelling food-security concerns ahead of autumn harvest
- Inland typhoon damage and flooding look to cause a big drop in corn harvest in China’s northeast, according to a Post field trip spanning hundreds of miles
- Reduced corn output could lead to price inflation in other grains such as wheat and might threaten China’s overall grain supply sufficiency as state reserves dwindle
Topic | China economy
Farmer Bai (left) points across his flattened cornfield in Heilongjiang province, which was hit by heavy storms in recent weeks. Bai says some fields in the important corn-growing region may not yield any harvest this year. Photo: Orange Wang