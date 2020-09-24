Demand in China has lagged behind supply all year, with retail sales and imports trending much lower than industrial production and exports. Photo: XinhuaDemand in China has lagged behind supply all year, with retail sales and imports trending much lower than industrial production and exports. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economy undergoing ‘two very different recoveries’, study that counters official data says

  • Independent research firm China Beige Book claims its survey shows an alternative narrative to Beijing’s official economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus
  • Survey of 3,300 firms across China shows a disjointed recovery away from the ‘corporate elites’ in the coastal hubs of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:00am, 24 Sep, 2020

Demand in China has lagged behind supply all year, with retail sales and imports trending much lower than industrial production and exports. Photo: Xinhua
