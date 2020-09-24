Farmers in Heilongjiang province are struggling with rural labour shortages ahead of the autumn harvest. Photo: Xinhua
China’s corn heartland Heilongjiang grapples with shortage of farm workers
- China’s farmers are struggling with rural labour shortages ahead of the autumn harvest, just as concerns mount about the security of the nation’s grain supply
- Hundreds of millions of people have abandoned the countryside for better paying city jobs over the past four decades, leading to phenomenon called rural hollowing
Topic | China economy
Farmers in Heilongjiang province are struggling with rural labour shortages ahead of the autumn harvest. Photo: Xinhua