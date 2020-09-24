China accounts for nearly 30 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it crucial to limiting global warming to below two degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, targets that were agreed to under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. Photo: Xinhua
China’s carbon neutral energy pledge adds more weight to 14th five-year plan for 2021-25
- Xi Jinping’s pledge at the United Nations General Assembly this week for China to be carbon neutral by 2060 offers few details on how it will be achieved
- Experts say clean energy targets in China’s next five-year plan for the period covering 2021-25 will be critical in reaching the goal in bid to fight climate change
