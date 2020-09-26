China’s traditional factories, including those in the textile sector, are suffering from weak demand for their products. Photo: He HuifengChina’s traditional factories, including those in the textile sector, are suffering from weak demand for their products. Photo: He Huifeng
China’s traditional factories, including those in the textile sector, are suffering from weak demand for their products. Photo: He Huifeng
Economy /  China Economy

China’s two-speed economic recovery leaves migrant workers and small businesses lagging behind

  • Migrant workers and garment factories in Guangzhou are still reeling from the impact of the coronavirus, as weak demand for orders has left scores without work
  • China is the only G20 economy expected to report positive economic growth this year, but it has been sectors close to the government that have benefited the most

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:15pm, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s traditional factories, including those in the textile sector, are suffering from weak demand for their products. Photo: He HuifengChina’s traditional factories, including those in the textile sector, are suffering from weak demand for their products. Photo: He Huifeng
China’s traditional factories, including those in the textile sector, are suffering from weak demand for their products. Photo: He Huifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE