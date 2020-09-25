Taiwan’s labour market has bucked the global trend by remaining relatively resilient to the pandemic shock seen in many countries. Photo: ReutersTaiwan’s labour market has bucked the global trend by remaining relatively resilient to the pandemic shock seen in many countries. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s job market outlook gets top marks due to island’s effective control of coronavirus

  • Official data shows Taiwan’s unemployment at 4 per cent in August, barely changed from 3.9 per cent a year prior
  • International staffing agency ManpowerGroup says Taiwan has the best employment outlook among 43 markets around the world

Ralph Jennings

Updated: 8:06am, 25 Sep, 2020

