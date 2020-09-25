The proceeds from special purpose bonds are mainly used to fund infrastructure and housing projects. Photo: XinhuaThe proceeds from special purpose bonds are mainly used to fund infrastructure and housing projects. Photo: Xinhua
Debt woes of one of China’s top cities highlighted by first-of-its-kind bond default

  • Tianjin-based Bohai Securities defaulted after buying 375 million yuan (US$55 million) of special purpose bonds issued by the Henan government via auction
  • Henan province responded by blacklisting the brokerage firm which is controlled by the municipality of Tianjin

