The proceeds from special purpose bonds are mainly used to fund infrastructure and housing projects. Photo: Xinhua
Debt woes of one of China’s top cities highlighted by first-of-its-kind bond default
- Tianjin-based Bohai Securities defaulted after buying 375 million yuan (US$55 million) of special purpose bonds issued by the Henan government via auction
- Henan province responded by blacklisting the brokerage firm which is controlled by the municipality of Tianjin
Topic | China economy
The proceeds from special purpose bonds are mainly used to fund infrastructure and housing projects. Photo: Xinhua