China unveils ‘strategic emerging industries’ plan in fresh push to get away from US technologies

  • Beijing goes a step further in identifying specific products that China has to develop in industrial blueprint
  • Central government authorities will ask local governments to play a bigger role in ‘guiding’ funds into strategic emerging industries, while encouraging banks to lend more

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 24 Sep, 2020

