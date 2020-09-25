FTSE International Limited, trading as FTSE Russell, is a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange. Photo: ReutersFTSE International Limited, trading as FTSE Russell, is a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
FTSE International Limited, trading as FTSE Russell, is a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s government bonds to be added to FTSE Russell’s trillion dollar WGBI in 2021

  • FTSE Russell will add Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to its flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI)
  • The bonds will be included on the index from October 2021, pending confirmation in March 2021

Topic |   China economy
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:43am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
FTSE International Limited, trading as FTSE Russell, is a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange. Photo: ReutersFTSE International Limited, trading as FTSE Russell, is a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
FTSE International Limited, trading as FTSE Russell, is a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE