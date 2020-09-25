FTSE International Limited, trading as FTSE Russell, is a British provider of stock market indices and associated data services, wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
China’s government bonds to be added to FTSE Russell’s trillion dollar WGBI in 2021
- FTSE Russell will add Chinese government bonds (CGBs) to its flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI)
- The bonds will be included on the index from October 2021, pending confirmation in March 2021
