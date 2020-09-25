Rural cooperatives have long been a driving force in the country’s agricultural and rural development, and President Xi Jinping wants them to be a “bridge for the Communist Party to maintain close ties with the rural masses”. Photo: XinhuaRural cooperatives have long been a driving force in the country’s agricultural and rural development, and President Xi Jinping wants them to be a “bridge for the Communist Party to maintain close ties with the rural masses”. Photo: Xinhua
Rural cooperatives have long been a driving force in the country’s agricultural and rural development, and President Xi Jinping wants them to be a “bridge for the Communist Party to maintain close ties with the rural masses”. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi urges revival of old rural distribution system to boost economy and enhance ‘ties with rural masses’

  • From the days of Mao Zedong until the late 1970s, rural cooperatives were the only place where peasants could access daily goods and farming supplies
  • Renewed call is in line with president’s recent push for China to embrace an inward-facing ‘dual-circulation’ strategy of domestic development

Sidney Leng
Updated: 8:30pm, 25 Sep, 2020

