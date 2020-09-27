A worker walks past a storage facility for a steel-processing centre in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, this month. Industrial production in China increased by 5.6 per cent in August from a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial giants see profit growth for fourth straight month in August, but still down in 2020
- Industrial profits at China’s biggest firms declined by 4.4 per cent in first eight months, compared with the same period last year
- Stable recovery of production and demand is due in large part to the rapid recovery of profits in equipment manufacturing, electrical machinery and raw material sectors
Topic | China economy
