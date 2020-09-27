A worker walks past a storage facility for a steel-processing centre in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, this month. Industrial production in China increased by 5.6 per cent in August from a year earlier. Photo: XinhuaA worker walks past a storage facility for a steel-processing centre in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, this month. Industrial production in China increased by 5.6 per cent in August from a year earlier. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial giants see profit growth for fourth straight month in August, but still down in 2020

  • Industrial profits at China’s biggest firms declined by 4.4 per cent in first eight months, compared with the same period last year
  • Stable recovery of production and demand is due in large part to the rapid recovery of profits in equipment manufacturing, electrical machinery and raw material sectors

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 4:30pm, 27 Sep, 2020

