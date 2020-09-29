Beijing is accelerating efforts to generate capital inflows and internationalise the yuan by opening capital markets. Photo: ShutterstockBeijing is accelerating efforts to generate capital inflows and internationalise the yuan by opening capital markets. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing is accelerating efforts to generate capital inflows and internationalise the yuan by opening capital markets. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  China Economy

China steps up scrutiny of illegal foreign exchange flows as market opening accelerates

  • China is accelerating efforts to generate capital inflows and internationalise the yuan by opening its capital markets
  • Strong foreign capital inflows could help Beijing resist US decoupling, but may put downward pressure on the yuan

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 6:00am, 29 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing is accelerating efforts to generate capital inflows and internationalise the yuan by opening capital markets. Photo: ShutterstockBeijing is accelerating efforts to generate capital inflows and internationalise the yuan by opening capital markets. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing is accelerating efforts to generate capital inflows and internationalise the yuan by opening capital markets. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE