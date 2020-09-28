Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport has started a third phase of expansion, heating up competition among airports in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Getty ImagesGuangzhou Baiyun International Airport has started a third phase of expansion, heating up competition among airports in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Getty Images
Guangzhou begins airport expansion as city jostles with Shenzhen and Hong Kong for aviation dominance

  • Third phase of construction at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport started on Sunday, including two more runways and a third terminal
  • Competition for passengers and routes is becoming fierce among airports in the Greater Bay Area, which is southern China’s economic hub

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 3:30pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport has started a third phase of expansion, heating up competition among airports in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Getty Images
