Guangzhou begins airport expansion as city jostles with Shenzhen and Hong Kong for aviation dominance
- Third phase of construction at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport started on Sunday, including two more runways and a third terminal
- Competition for passengers and routes is becoming fierce among airports in the Greater Bay Area, which is southern China’s economic hub
