The saving rate on the US dollar is now 0.01 per cent, while banks are offering 0.35 per cent on a one-year fixed term deposit, currently the highest available saving rate on the dollar. Photo: AP
Chinese banks cut saving rates on foreign currencies to record lows amid global coronavirus fallout
- Bank of Communication became the latest Chinese bank to cut saving rates on foreign currencies to close to zero
- Race to cut rates comes as bankers try to deal with an influx of capital from around the world, due to quantitative easing
Topic | Central Banks
The saving rate on the US dollar is now 0.01 per cent, while banks are offering 0.35 per cent on a one-year fixed term deposit, currently the highest available saving rate on the dollar. Photo: AP