Economy /  China Economy

Chinese banks cut saving rates on foreign currencies to record lows amid global coronavirus fallout

  • Bank of Communication became the latest Chinese bank to cut saving rates on foreign currencies to close to zero
  • Race to cut rates comes as bankers try to deal with an influx of capital from around the world, due to quantitative easing

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Sep, 2020

