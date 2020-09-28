The skyline in Chengdu, Sichuan province, features construction cranes and new high-rise buildings amid a local push to build the city into a technological powerhouse to rival Silicon Valley. Photo: Getty
Chinese city seeks technological breakthroughs to help nation survive restrictions imposed by United States
- Massive construction boom in Chengdu is the epitome of China’s push to counter rising external hostilities, particularly with United States
- The notion of a whole-nation mechanism, which worked well in developing atomic bombs, satellites and manned space missions, has returned
