A combine harvester gathers soybeans during the autumn harvest in the US state of Illinois. Soybean sales to China soared by 432 per cent in August, compared with June. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China trade: soybeans, corn and cars surge, but Beijing still not close to meeting demands of deal
- Through August, China had bought less than one-third of the US exports that President Donald Trump pledged it would purchase this year under his ‘historic’ deal
- Proposed legislation against Xinjiang cotton puts added pressure on trade, as anti-China sentiment creeps up in Washington before presidential election
Topic | US-China trade war
