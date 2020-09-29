A combine harvester gathers soybeans during the autumn harvest in the US state of Illinois. Soybean sales to China soared by 432 per cent in August, compared with June. Photo: BloombergA combine harvester gathers soybeans during the autumn harvest in the US state of Illinois. Soybean sales to China soared by 432 per cent in August, compared with June. Photo: Bloomberg
A combine harvester gathers soybeans during the autumn harvest in the US state of Illinois. Soybean sales to China soared by 432 per cent in August, compared with June. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

US-China trade: soybeans, corn and cars surge, but Beijing still not close to meeting demands of deal

  • Through August, China had bought less than one-third of the US exports that President Donald Trump pledged it would purchase this year under his ‘historic’ deal
  • Proposed legislation against Xinjiang cotton puts added pressure on trade, as anti-China sentiment creeps up in Washington before presidential election

Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:39am, 29 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A combine harvester gathers soybeans during the autumn harvest in the US state of Illinois. Soybean sales to China soared by 432 per cent in August, compared with June. Photo: BloombergA combine harvester gathers soybeans during the autumn harvest in the US state of Illinois. Soybean sales to China soared by 432 per cent in August, compared with June. Photo: Bloomberg
A combine harvester gathers soybeans during the autumn harvest in the US state of Illinois. Soybean sales to China soared by 432 per cent in August, compared with June. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE