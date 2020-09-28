China is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuenChina is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Economy /  China Economy

US-China tech war: can China’s chipmaking drive save it from US technology embargo?

  • Beijing is going all in to back a breakthrough in Chinese semiconductor manufacturing as the nation faces US sanctions on hi-tech goods
  • But many newcomers to the industry have little experience and some experts say the ‘whatever it takes’ approach shows tolerance for inefficiency

Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 11:36pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuenChina is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE