China is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
US-China tech war: can China’s chipmaking drive save it from US technology embargo?
- Beijing is going all in to back a breakthrough in Chinese semiconductor manufacturing as the nation faces US sanctions on hi-tech goods
- But many newcomers to the industry have little experience and some experts say the ‘whatever it takes’ approach shows tolerance for inefficiency
Topic | China economy
China is investing huge resources into achieving a breakthrough in chipmaking. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen