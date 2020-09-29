The World Bank said the East Asia and the Pacific region this year is projected to grow by only 0.9 per cent, the lowest rate since 1967. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic growth to be 2 per cent in 2020 but coronavirus to keep Asia’s growth at lowest since 1967, World Bank warns
- Growth in China is expected to come in at 2 per cent this year, boosted by government spending, strong exports and a low rate of new coronavirus infections
- The World Bank said the East Asia and the Pacific region this year is projected to grow by only 0.9 per cent, the lowest rate since 1967
Topic | China GDP
The World Bank said the East Asia and the Pacific region this year is projected to grow by only 0.9 per cent, the lowest rate since 1967. Photo: Reuters