Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the recent 2020 NetEase Annual Economist Conference. Photo: Weibo
China and world at risk of financial turmoil greater than 2008 crisis, ex-finance minister warns
- Washington is playing a ‘negative-sum game’ with Beijing, and both sides will end up losing if geopolitical strife continues, says Lou Jiwei
- Lou Jiwei urges world’s major economies to rapidly roll back their loose monetary policies or excessive economic stimulus measures will take a global toll
