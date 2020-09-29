Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the recent 2020 NetEase Annual Economist Conference. Photo: WeiboFormer Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the recent 2020 NetEase Annual Economist Conference. Photo: Weibo
Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the recent 2020 NetEase Annual Economist Conference. Photo: Weibo
Economy /  China Economy

China and world at risk of financial turmoil greater than 2008 crisis, ex-finance minister warns

  • Washington is playing a ‘negative-sum game’ with Beijing, and both sides will end up losing if geopolitical strife continues, says Lou Jiwei
  • Lou Jiwei urges world’s major economies to rapidly roll back their loose monetary policies or excessive economic stimulus measures will take a global toll

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 2:15pm, 29 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the recent 2020 NetEase Annual Economist Conference. Photo: WeiboFormer Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the recent 2020 NetEase Annual Economist Conference. Photo: Weibo
Former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei speaks at the recent 2020 NetEase Annual Economist Conference. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE