Contract manufacturer Foxconn is running 24 hours a day in China to produce the new iPhone 12. Photo: Nora Tam
iPhone 12 production at China factory ramps up to 24 hours a day ahead of new model launch
- World’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou is running at full speed in anticipation of strong demand for the new iPhone 12
- The burst of production reflects China’s resilient position in the global value chain, despite US threats of decoupling
Topic | China economy
