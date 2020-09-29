President Xi Jinping has vowed to lift more people out of poverty in China, and analysts expect the central government to focus on equality over efficiency in its internal development plans. Photo: EPA
China looks beyond GDP growth rate as Beijing outlines five-year plan and 2035 vision amid rivalry with US
- Former World Bank chief economist Justin Lin Yifu says biggest challenge to China’s development in the next five years will come from ‘external factors beyond our control’
- The final version of China’s upcoming 2021-25 plan is expected to be published only after it is approved at a Communist Party meeting in late October
