China’s service industry is hoping to see a big boost during the eight-day “golden week” holiday period that starts on Thursday. Photo: XinhuaChina’s service industry is hoping to see a big boost during the eight-day “golden week” holiday period that starts on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s service industry is hoping to see a big boost during the eight-day “golden week” holiday period that starts on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s service sector looks to shine during ‘golden week’ as Beijing eyes stronger domestic spending

  • Eight-day holiday period offers chance for China’s tourism sector to bounce back, but domestic travel is expected to be down from same time last year
  • Economist Yu Yongding says consumer spending may not be a strong growth driver this year, as many Chinese have income concerns in post-coronavirus climate

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:15pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s service industry is hoping to see a big boost during the eight-day “golden week” holiday period that starts on Thursday. Photo: XinhuaChina’s service industry is hoping to see a big boost during the eight-day “golden week” holiday period that starts on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s service industry is hoping to see a big boost during the eight-day “golden week” holiday period that starts on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE