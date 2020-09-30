The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made China’s regional imbalances more visible. Photo: XinhuaThe impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made China’s regional imbalances more visible. Photo: Xinhua
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made China’s regional imbalances more visible. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s coronavirus recovery lays bare sharp regional economic disparity

  • China’s recovery from the coronavirus remains uneven in a number of respects, including between provinces
  • Beijing must address the gulf between prosperous coastal regions and relatively undeveloped west, experts say

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:15pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made China’s regional imbalances more visible. Photo: XinhuaThe impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made China’s regional imbalances more visible. Photo: Xinhua
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made China’s regional imbalances more visible. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE