Africa Star Railway runs the passenger and cargo train line, while Kenya Railways supervises the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. Photo: Reuters
Kenya keen to renegotiate debt, fees with China as coronavirus hits unprofitable Mombasa-Naivasha rail line
- State-owned engineering giant China Communications Construction Company and its subsidiary built the Mombasa-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway line
- The 580km (360 mile) line, which was completed in 2017, cost US$4.7 billion as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
