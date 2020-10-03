Africa Star Railway runs the passenger and cargo train line, while Kenya Railways supervises the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. Photo: ReutersAfrica Star Railway runs the passenger and cargo train line, while Kenya Railways supervises the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. Photo: Reuters
Africa Star Railway runs the passenger and cargo train line, while Kenya Railways supervises the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Kenya keen to renegotiate debt, fees with China as coronavirus hits unprofitable Mombasa-Naivasha rail line

  • State-owned engineering giant China Communications Construction Company and its subsidiary built the Mombasa-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway line
  • The 580km (360 mile) line, which was completed in 2017, cost US$4.7 billion as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan and Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 4:55pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Africa Star Railway runs the passenger and cargo train line, while Kenya Railways supervises the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. Photo: ReutersAfrica Star Railway runs the passenger and cargo train line, while Kenya Railways supervises the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. Photo: Reuters
Africa Star Railway runs the passenger and cargo train line, while Kenya Railways supervises the project on behalf of the Kenyan government. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE