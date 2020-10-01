A street in downtown Foshan has quickly gained popularity among young Chinese for making them feel like they are in Japan. Photo: He HuifengA street in downtown Foshan has quickly gained popularity among young Chinese for making them feel like they are in Japan. Photo: He Huifeng
Chinese, unable to travel abroad, are flocking to a mock Japanese street in Guangdong

  • A street in Foshan city has been turned into a slice of Japan, much to the delight of young people unable to travel due to the pandemic
  • Although not officially open, word has spread quickly via social media and Guangdong residents are flocking to the area

He Huifeng in Guangdong

1 Oct, 2020

