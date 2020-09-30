Jack Ma stepped down as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba a year ago. Photo: APJack Ma stepped down as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba a year ago. Photo: AP
Jack Ma stepped down as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba a year ago. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Jack Ma: China’s entrepreneurs must be ready for a globalised, digitalised world

  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma stepped down as chairman of the e-commerce giant a year ago, but the 56-year-old is still regarded as a leader in the Chinese business community
  • Jack Ma was face of Alibaba, the company he founded in his Hangzhou apartment in 1999 together with 17 others, for nearly two decades

Topic |   Jack Ma
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 8:15pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jack Ma stepped down as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba a year ago. Photo: APJack Ma stepped down as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba a year ago. Photo: AP
Jack Ma stepped down as chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba a year ago. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE