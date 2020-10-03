Chinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFPChinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFP
Chinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese families shun Western universities as coronavirus, strained ties are ‘scaring middle-class families’

  • Four out of five affluent Chinese parents with children studying foreign curriculums and taking foreign examinations say they have postponed plans to send kids abroad
  • Concerns mounted among wealthy and middle-class mainland Chinese after the US recently revoked more than 1,000 visas of graduate students and research scholars

Topic |   Education
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:21pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFPChinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFP
Chinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE