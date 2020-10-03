Chinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFP
Chinese families shun Western universities as coronavirus, strained ties are ‘scaring middle-class families’
- Four out of five affluent Chinese parents with children studying foreign curriculums and taking foreign examinations say they have postponed plans to send kids abroad
- Concerns mounted among wealthy and middle-class mainland Chinese after the US recently revoked more than 1,000 visas of graduate students and research scholars
Topic | Education
Chinese students, seen here at Sydney University, are increasingly looking to attend domestic schools rather than go abroad, as the coronavirus and strained relations have made overseas educations less appealing. Photo: AFP