Workers build car engines at a factory in Mianyang, Sichuan province. Photo: Reuters
China’s defence industry stronghold of Mianyang gets shot to reclaim former glory amid US tech war
- Located about 100km from Chengdu in Sichuan province, Mianyang is well-positioned to benefit from China’s new inward-facing strategy of domestic development
- Long-time science and technology hub helped give China atomic weapons and space satellites
Topic | China economy
Workers build car engines at a factory in Mianyang, Sichuan province. Photo: Reuters