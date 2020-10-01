Shoppers have returned to Chunxi Road, a bustling pedestrianised shopping street in Chengdu, Sichuan province, as China reopens for business in a post-coronavirus environment. Photo: Getty
Will Chinese consumer spending catch up to support a broad economic recovery from coronavirus?
- Rebound in retail sales and household consumption in China lags behind investment, production and exports, fanning concerns that a broader economic recovery could be unsustainable
- Consumer spending accounted for 56 per cent of China’s gross domestic product last year
Topic | China economy
