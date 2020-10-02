US manufacturers in China have had four roller-coaster years during Donald Trump’s first term in office. Illustration: SCMPUS manufacturers in China have had four roller-coaster years during Donald Trump’s first term in office. Illustration: SCMP
Donald Trump’s four years in power has ‘totally changed manufacturing’, say US firms forced to rethink supply chains

  • Trump’s presidency has forced many American firms to rethink China supply chains, but few plan to return to the US
  • Manufacturers are hoping for less volatility after November’s US election, even if most think tariffs will persist

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:32am, 2 Oct, 2020

