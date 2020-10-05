Huge crowds were seen at popular tourist spots in China’s major cities over the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: EPA-EFEHuge crowds were seen at popular tourist spots in China’s major cities over the first four days of the ‘golden week’ holiday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China holiday spending improves from May, but still a third below last year’s ‘golden week’

  • China reported tourism revenue of 312 billion yuan (US$45.9 billion) over the first half of the ‘golden week’ holiday, a drop of 31 per cent from last year
  • Although consumer spending has recovered from the height of the coronavirus, weak consumption continues to plague the world’s second biggest economy

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 2:45pm, 5 Oct, 2020

