Beijing has accused India and the US of flouting WTO rules with their bans on Chinese apps. Photo: AFPBeijing has accused India and the US of flouting WTO rules with their bans on Chinese apps. Photo: AFP
China says US and Indian bans on TikTok, WeChat broke WTO rules

  • At a meeting of the Council for Trade in Services, China said action taken by the US and India to ban Chinese apps broke global trading rules
  • Experts warned that if China was to pursue such a case, it would likely be countersued because of its blocks on foreign apps and websites

Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Oct, 2020

