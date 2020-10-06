Local government proceeds from land sales grew 5.2 per cent in the first half of 2020, compared to a 1 per cent contraction over the same period last year. Photo: ReutersLocal government proceeds from land sales grew 5.2 per cent in the first half of 2020, compared to a 1 per cent contraction over the same period last year. Photo: Reuters
Local government proceeds from land sales grew 5.2 per cent in the first half of 2020, compared to a 1 per cent contraction over the same period last year. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘three red lines’ strike delicate balance between curbing real estate debt and local government finances

  • Beijing has recently tightened borrowing criteria for property developers in a bid to reduce debt levels in the real estate sector
  • But the regulations threaten land sale revenues that are essential to the financial health of struggling local governments

Amanda Lee
Updated: 5:30pm, 6 Oct, 2020

