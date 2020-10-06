Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice-President Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump took part in the first debate last week ahead of November’s election. Photo: EPA-EFEDemocratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice-President Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump took part in the first debate last week ahead of November’s election. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s yuan surges to 17-month high on Joe Biden US presidential election hopes as Donald Trump loses ground

  • The offshore yuan extended its rally to 6.7136 per US dollar on Tuesday in thin market flow conditions after US President Donald Trump lost ground in new polls
  • The onshore yuan foreign exchange market remains closed for the ‘golden week’ national holiday, with trading set to resume on Friday

Karen Yeung
Updated: 8:30pm, 6 Oct, 2020

