Tourists fill a duty-free mall in Sanya city, Hainan province, which is seeing a boom in sales during the “golden week” holiday period. Photo: Xinhua
China’s duty-free shoppers rush to tropical Hainan as Hong Kong and Seoul off travel list

  • Sales boom in southern China’s Hainan province attributed to suspension of international travel amid coronavirus pandemic
  • Total revenue from sales of duty-free goods across southernmost island province is expected to reach 30 billion yuan this year

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 6:15pm, 7 Oct, 2020

