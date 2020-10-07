Tourists fill a duty-free mall in Sanya city, Hainan province, which is seeing a boom in sales during the “golden week” holiday period. Photo: Xinhua
China’s duty-free shoppers rush to tropical Hainan as Hong Kong and Seoul off travel list
- Sales boom in southern China’s Hainan province attributed to suspension of international travel amid coronavirus pandemic
- Total revenue from sales of duty-free goods across southernmost island province is expected to reach 30 billion yuan this year
